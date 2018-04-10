Indian Army to get ‘High Capacity Radio Relay’ for smooth military operations

The Indian Army is in the process of procuring High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR), which provides reliable communication with increased bandwidth in tactical battle area, a senior official of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) told.

The official said, “The army has already initiated the process in this regard. A request for information (RFI) has been specified and sent to the global manufacturers. We expect the global manufacturers to respond to the RFI before May 3.”

Also Read : Big Make-In-India: PM Modi launches India’s first all-electric superfast train

Defence sources said that the defence acquisition council (DAC), the highest body for military purchases in the MoD, has already sanctioned the plan. “The cost of the purchase would be more than Rs 1,000 crore. These advanced HCRRs will be procured for army and Indian Air Force (IAF),” the official added.

Currently, the Army is using purely hardware-based separate high frequency, very high frequency and ultra-high frequency radios, which have little or no data capability.

A senior army officer from Corps of Signals of the Indian Army told TOI, “The current radio communication technology is quite old and obsolete. The maintenance of these radio sets is the biggest issue for the corps. Power consumption of these sets is also high. Considering all these aspects, the new HCRR will act as a force multiplier particularly for infantry units, which will use it in their operations extensively.”