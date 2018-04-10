IRCTC hotel scam case : CBI Raids Rabri Devi’s Patna Residence, Grills Tejashwi

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in connection with the IRCTC hotel scam of 2006.

Rabri’s son Tejashwi Yadav was interrogated for four hours regarding the irregularities in the process of awarding a tender to the two hotels.

In 2006, the CBI registered a case against Rabri Devi, Taski Yadav, Sarla Gupta, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC’s) then Managing Director P.K. Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar under section 420 and 120-B of the IPC, following the tender case of two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri. All accused in the case were booked for fraud and criminal conspiracy.

According to CBI’s allegations, Lalu favoured a private hotel company, owned by the Kocchars, for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels. In exchange, he allegedly got three acres of prime land at below market price through a ‘benami’ company owned by his associate Sarla Gupta, as mentioned in a report in The Times of India. Lalu was the Railway Minister then. Later, the ‘benami’ firm also changed hands and came to Tejashwi by 2014. The RJD has alleged that the ruling JD(U) and the BJP were just settling political scores.

RJD leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that it was malicious exercise and wondered if it was a coincidence that their leaders had been questioned by the CBI when the prime minister was visiting the state.

“Let Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar remember that the more they will try to repress us, the stronger will we emerge,” RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said.

The entire exercise smacks of malice as Prasad is in jail and is keeping poor health because of which he has been admitted to the AIIMS at New Delhi, RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav told reporters.