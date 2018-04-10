Late actor Kalpana’s daughter to follow the footsteps of her mother

Late actor Kalpana’s daughter Sreesankhya is set for her acting debut. She will be seen in a lead role in the Malayalam movie Kunjiyammayum Anjumakkalum, which is touted to be comedy-drama.

Apart from Sreesankhya, Irshad, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Pashanam Shaji, Sreejith Ravi, Binu Pappu play pivotal roles in the film.

The film directed by Sumesh Lal is produced by Abdul Rasheed Abra under the banner Abra Movies.

