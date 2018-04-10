This is what Katrina did to get bail for Salman: See pics

Katrina Kaif’s latest gesture for Salman Khan will certainly leave all her fans impressed.

The pretty actress made a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai a day before Salman Khan’s verdict in the blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. Katrina was spotted along with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil.

The Chikni Chameli actress was seen wearing a white suit and carried Ahil in her arms as they left the temple. Ahil was spotted by the paparazzi playing in Katrina’s lap.