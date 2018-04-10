Kerala Mechanic hits Dubai Duty Free Jackpot

A Kerala foreman from Sharjah, Pinto Paul Thommana, hit the jackpot along with his friend in the latest Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Tuesday, April 10 in Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Thommana, a 36-year-old Indian national working for an automotive workshop in Sharjah, won $1 million in Series 268 with ticket number 2465, which he purchased online. He will be splitting the prize with his friend Francis Sebastian, who shared half of the ticket cost.

Commenting on his win, Thommana said: “Thank you Dubai Duty-Free for this amazing surprise! This will certainly go a long way for the two of us. My friend and I are excited to visit Dubai Duty-Free tomorrow!”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, three more winners were announced in the Dubai Duty-Free Finest Surprise Promotion to win a luxury car and a motorbike.

Ricky McCrite, a 51-year-old American national from Al Ain, won the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (Guards Red) in Series 1680 with ticket number 0451. McCrite who works as a Standardization Instructor Pilot for UAE Global Aerospace Logistics bought his first ever ticket when he was traveling to the USA for a holiday.

“I’m lucky to have won a car with my first ever ticket in the promotion. I’ll make it a habit from now on and try my luck on Millennium Millionaire too!”

Another car winner was Mohammad Fatan, a Saudi Arabian national from Jeddah who won the Porsche Panamera 4 (Burgundy/Red) in Series 1682 with ticket number 1165. Fatan is unavailable for immediate comment and will be pleasantly surprised when he learns of his win.

Meanwhile, Oscid Mansoor, a 35-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, won the stylish BMW S 1000 XR motorbike in Series 331 with ticket number 0204. A cabin crew for Emirate Airlines, Mansoor bought his winning ticket while traveling to Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic for a holiday.