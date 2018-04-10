Actor Madhavan’s son wins bronze, makes India proud

Actor Madhavan recently took to Instagram and shared that his son Vedaant has won a bronze medal for India in the 1500-meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018. Madhavan posted a picture of his won with medal along with a caption which shows that the actor who was last seen in Amazon Exclusive ‘Breathe’ is definitely a proud father.

“Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings,” he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.

As proud as Madhavan was about his son’s recent feat, he was disappointed not to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s action drama Simba. Madhvan had to withdraw from the film due to injury concerns and shared the news on social media.

Also Read: After the video went viral, protest rising over Vijay