Mollywood Actress Samskrithi gets married

Mollywood Actress Samskrithi Shenoy married to Vishnu S Nair. Samskrithi is the only daughter of Dr Govindan Shenoy and Vidhya.

Samskruthy Shenoy started her career as a model of Lukmance Model Management agency. She went on to do modelling for the Kalyan Silks Ad Sale jingle and an ad-film for the PP Mall Mukkam before she landed the lead female role in the Telugu film, Hrudayam Ekkadunnadi directed by debutant director Vi Anand. She was chosen as the brand ambassador to launch the Amma Kitex Dezire youth bags.

The actress was first seen in Vegam directed by filmmaker Anil Kumar. She becomes more popular through Anarkali Movie.’ AA ORUTHI AVAL ORUTHI….’ song featuring the actress made great fan followers for her in Malayalam Industry.

Watch Wedding Video:

