More evidence comes up against BJP MLA proving that he tried to pressurise victim’s family

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar faced yet another backlash as an alleged phone call recording of a conversation between him and the uncle of the woman has emerged today evening. As per the recording, Segar can be heard pressurising the victim’s uncle so as to withdraw the case.

Earlier the victim’s uncle had alleged that Mr Sengar was pressuring him to withdraw the complaints against him. In the recording, Sengar tells that the matter should be brought to an end. “Whatever has happened, has happened. You come to me. Am I closer to you or someone else? Let us start a new chapter,” the MLA is heard saying in the conversation.

ALSO READ: This is what Yogi Adityanath had to say about the custodial death of rape victim’s father

However, Sengar has come up dismissing the recording. He said,”Let investigations happen, do not jump to conclusions. Whoever is guilty should be punished. I did not make any phone calls. If charges against me are proven, I will leave politics.”

It must be noted that Sengar is facing severe trouble after the father of the woman who was gang-raped died in police custody. According to the postmortem reports, the death was caused by shock and septicemia. Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order said, “Postmortem report states ‘Cause of death shock and septicemia due to peritonitis and ascending colon perforation’.” He also added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate all the allegations.