These are the not so rich unknown siblings of Indian Billionaires

We often heard names of Indian billionaires like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal in the news or magazines, however, there exist their unknown siblings too those are living anonymous lives. Here is the list:

Jimmy Naval Tata: Ratan Tata’s younger brother

76 years old Jimmy Naval Tata is hardly known by the people. He is unmarried and leads a very simple life. He lives in a 2BHK flat in Mumbai.

Mamta Dalal: Nita Ambani’s younger sister

Nita Ambani’s younger sister Mamta Dalal is a primary teacher in Nita Ambani’s School – Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She has taught Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun and other star kids so far.

Bhavna Munim: Tina Ambani’s sister

Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambai has 9 sisters and 1 brother. But she is more close to her elder sister Bhavna Munim who was top model and costume designer of her times.

Shapoor Mistri: Cyrus Mistry’s brother

Shapoor Mistry leads a very low-profile life as compared to his younger brother.

Source: Pagal Parrot