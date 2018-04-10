Pakistan’s presence forces Asia cup to move out from India

As per latest reports, the Asian Cricket Council has decided to shift Asia Cup this year from India to the United Arab Emirates. The tournament is expected to begin on September 13.

As per sources, the main reason behind the shift in venue is the existing political tensions between India and Pakistan. “The ACC deliberated on the matter and decided that this was the best way forward,” said Asian Cricket Council and PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

A BCCI official has confirmed the news and also said that the board was unable to get a clearance from the Central government to host Pakistan. “Since this is not World Cup, Champions Trophy or World T20, it was a foregone conclusion that the government would not approve BCCI hosting Pakistan in prevailing circumstances. The public sentiment needs to be respected,” he said.

The tournament will include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan along with a sixth team that will get selected through a playoff.