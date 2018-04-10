passenger-makes-serious-allegations-against-indigo-flight-crew-members

Earlier in the day, a passenger was offloaded from an Indigo airline at Lucknow airport on the charges of unruly behaviour towards the crew members. However, the passenger has come out alleging that it was the fault of the crew members that led to the incident.

According to Mr Saurabh Rai, the passenger, despite making a series of complaints regarding mosquitoes in the aircraft the crew members continued to ignore him. This forced him to question the crew and as a result, he was manhandled by the crew members and later offloaded. “The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes when I raised objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened,” he said.

However, the airline continued to stick on to their stand that he Mr Rai was offloaded following his misbehaviour. They also released a statement saying, “A passenger, Saurabh Rai, scheduled to fly this morning from Lucknow to Bengaluru, was offloaded on grounds of unruly behaviour.” As per sources, the airline crew said that Mr Rai became aggressive and started using offensive language even before the crew could look on to his concerns about the mosquitos.

The airline also stated that Mr Rai had even tried used words like ‘hijack’ and tried to instigate his fellow passengers to damage the aircraft. The statement read,“As matter escalated after closure of the aircraft doors, he attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft and used words such as ‘hijack’. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him.”