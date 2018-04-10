Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly diagnosed with Typhoid.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been reportedly diagnosed with typhoid. The official spokesperson of ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Mijawan fashion show had earlier stated that both the showstoppers Ranbir and Deepika have taken ill and will not be able to walk the ramp on April 9th as scheduled.

Recent reports says that Ranbir has been diagnosed with typhoid and the doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. The report further suggests the superstar has been instructed to take a special diet and stay away from any strenuous exercise.

Doctors have also advised the Kapoor to skip Shabana Azmi’s popular fashion show where he was supposed to walk the ramp with former flame Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently working on his 2-mega releases – Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Also Read: Mollywood Actress Samskrithi gets married