These are the things Salman Khan did after being released from the Jodhpur jail

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who was sentenced to five years’ jail on Friday in a 20-year-old blackbuck shooting case, was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after he got bail. Since his release, the Tiger Zinda Hai star flew to Mumbai, attended a birthday party and met a few friends.

Just days before the hearing, Salman had reached India after finishing the Abu Dhabi-schedule of Race 3. Now, around 20 days’ of the shoot for the film is left and it will be completed in Mumbai. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 will mark Salman’s first negative role.

Here’s tracking all that bhai did after getting released from the jail on Saturday evening:

Reached Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at his house in Mumbai on Saturday amid bursting of crackers and wild celebrations by fans, hours after getting bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case from a Jodhpur court.

Greeted fans, asked them to take some rest

Salman reportedly took a private jet from Jodhpur around 5.50pm and landed in Mumbai about 7.10pm. Salman reached his residence in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (Mumbai) around 8 pm. Greeting his fans gathered outside, Salman gestured, asking them to go home and get some sleep.

Met friends Katrina Kaif, Saqib Saleem and others

Katrina Kaif was one of the first stars to meet Salman Khan after he returned home on Saturday after spending two nights in jail.

Katrina, Daisy Shah, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were spotted by the paparazzi gathered outside Salman’s home. Actors Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez were also spotted outside Salman’s home.

Partied with Race 3 co-stars, marking Saqib Saleem’s birthday

Bhai ???? A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:14pm PDT

Later on Sunday, Salman was spotted partying with his Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem. Race 3 stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez also joined them in the celebrations.

Thanked fans

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Monday evening and thanked his fans for their love and support during his tough times. “Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there for all the love and support. God Bless,” he tweeted.

