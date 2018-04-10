This is what Samantha said about lip-lock with Ram Charan

The role of Ramalakshmi in the movie Rangasthalam brought Samantha a lot of appreciation. Samantha nailed the character of a village girl in this Sukumar movie.

One of the most talked about thing about the movie is her lip lock with the hero Chitti Babu played by Ram Charan. Some people supported the scene saying that it was apt for the story. Some others commented that she was a married person.

When asked about this matter, Samantha questioned by saying if there’s nothing wrong for married heroes, what’s wrong when it comes to heroines. Further, she added that only when she was convinced by the director’s narration of the scenes, she accepted to do the lip lock. She said that the scene was a camera trick.

