Crazy lover Shoaib Akhtar once planned to kidnap this Bollywood actress

There is an unfulfilled love story of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and one of the main Bollywood actress of old times.

According to the reports, there was a time when Shoaib was madly in love with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. He was her die-hard fan. Sonali was a tall and slim actress known for having a perfect figure. She made the Rawalpindi Express skip a heartbeat. As per the reports, Shoaib Akhtar used to follow Sonali a lot. In fact, he even used to carry a photograph of Sonali Bendre in his wallet.

The co-players of Shoaib has noticed the same on various occasions. Once he finally managed to meet Sonali during one of India vs Pakistan fixtures.

However, nothing could progress in this particular one-sided love story of Shoaib. He was so crazy after Sonali that Shoaib had stated that he would kidnap Sonali if she refuses his proposal, in one of the interviews.

Reportedly, Sonali Bendre was not interested in Shoaib as a lover and hence the one-sided story of Shoaib ended.

Now, Sonali Bendre went on to tie the knot to Bollywood director Goldy Bahl back in the year 2002. Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar married a beautiful Pakistani lady Rubab in the year 2014.