Simple egg sandwich with fresh veggies

This is a simple and delicious recipe that will be a hit with the kids, particularly for those who hate their veggies.

ASPARAGUS OMELET TORTILLA WRAP

Since this omelet is packed with whole grains, veggies and protein, all you have to do is add a side of fresh fruit for a healthy breakfast before work. Instead of asparagus, you can make this with fresh spinach.

MAKES: 1 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 20 min.

INGREDIENTS

1 large egg

2 large egg whites

1 tablespoon fat-free milk

2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed and sliced

1 teaspoon butter

1 green onion, chopped

1 whole wheat tortilla (8 inches), warmed

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, whisk the first five ingredients until blended. Place a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat; add asparagus. Cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from pan.

In the same skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture. The mixture should set immediately at edges. As eggs set, push cooked portions toward the center, letting uncooked eggs flow underneath. When eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains, spoon green onion and asparagus on one side. Fold omelet in half; serve in a tortilla.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 wrap: 319 calories, 13g fat (5g saturated fat), 225mg cholesterol, 444mg sodium, 28g carbohydrate (4g sugars, 3g fiber), 21g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 lean meat, 2 fat, 1-1/2 starch.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.