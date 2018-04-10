tamil-nadu-political-leader-threatens-to-let-loose-snakes-in-the-stadium-during-ipl-match

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the first IPL match to be held in Chennai Chepauk stadium after two years, has been in the news for different reasons. Earlier, major politicians had asked the BCCI to change the venue from Chennai as Tamil Nadu is witnessing great protests in the Cauvery issue. Now famous political leader Velmurugan has come up with a bizarre threat against the match.

According to reports, Velmurugan’s party Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) has threatened that they will let loose snakes inside the stadium if the CSK team plays against Kolkata Knight Riders. Velmurugan said that if the Chennai Super Kings decides to play when the whole state is fighting for its right, then it will have to face the wrath of the people. TVK is currently staging a protest outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk stadium).

It must be noted that Chennai Super Kings is expected to face Kolkata Knight Riders today at 8pm. Earlier, the team’s CEO K S Viswanathan had said that the home matches of the team will be conducted in Chennai itself. This was later confirmed by the BCCI also. Various politicians had also demanded that CSK should wear a black badge on their sleeves to show their support for the state’s cause.