this-is-what-a-woman-did-to-her-infant-nephew-over-property-dispute

In a horrific incident, a fifteen-month-old baby was killed by a woman and her accomplices following a property dispute with the baby’s parents. The incident happened in the previous week in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have arrested all the four accused and have produced them in court. The murder came to light when the body of the child started emitting foul smell. Later it was found that the murder was committed by the child’s aunt Farhana along with three accomplices. According to the police officials, Farhana and the child’s parents have been involved in a property dispute for quite some time and this enmity led to the crime.

ALSO READ: Criminals quit the world of crime, garlanded and honored by Police

According to police reports, Farhana bludgeoned the child’s head before packing the body in a cement bag and throwing it in a nearby field.