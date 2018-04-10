this-is-what-pm-modi-said-about-mahatma-gandhi-during-the-swachhagraha-event-in-bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bihar to attend the Swachhagraha event in Motihari district. During his speech, PM Modi mentioned various things regarding the state’s contribution to the major one being the platform that turned Mahatma Gandhi into a ‘Mahatma’.

The PM was addressing more than 20,000 swachhagrahis (ambassadors of cleanliness) when he mentioned that it was the Satyagraha movement that launched Mahatma Gandhi into national politics. He further praised Satyagraha movement as it is is very much relevant even today. He added that Gandhiji’s aim to clean India still remains in each Swachhagrahi working to ensure a clean nation. “Mohandas became Mahatma after his Satyagraha in Bihar. Even Jayaprakash Narayan got inspiration for his movement from Mahatma Gandhi,” he added.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to praise Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for their to efforts to clean the state and construct record number of toilets across the state. “In the last 100 years, Bihar has shown the way the country on crucial moments. When the country was not independent, Bihar made Gandhiji a Mahatma and Bapu,” said Modi.

PM Modi also praised the Swachhagrahis, who are mostly women, for coming up so as to set an example by working for cleanliness. He concluded by saying that though the event marks the end of the centenary celebration of Satyagraha movement, it must be seen as a beginning to a new journey.