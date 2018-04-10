This is what SRK plans for AbRam and it’s not Bollywood

Shah Rukh said that AbRam has started playing a little bit of football but he would like him to play field hockey for India. The megastar further added that his youngest son seems much more attracted to him than anyone else.

Shah Rukh said, “He’s not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he’s playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India.” Interestingly, the actor, who essayed the role of Indian women hockey team’s coach in his film Chak De India, has time and again revealed that he wanted to play hockey for India while growing up.

The star of the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Chak De! India’, Shah Rukh’s love for hockey is no secret. Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Kabir Khan, who coached the Indian women’s team to lift the World Cup, is one of the top inspirational sports movies of Bollywood.

“Aryan always wanted to be on his own and Suhana is a little shy. But AbRam is a very outgoing and a happy kind of kid.” Speaking about Abram, he added, “In the house, he does seem more attracted to me than anyone else. I think he likes me a lot. I play a lot with AbRam and I am a little stupid with him, so he really enjoys it. I’ve played the same games with Aryan and Suhana, but AbRam enjoys them more. Out of the three kids, somehow he has more chances and time to be with me because when my kids were growing up, they had different personalities.”

