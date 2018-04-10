Unnao Rape Case : NHRC issues notice to Yogi Govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh government and police in the mysterious death of the father of a rape victim who was in custody at a jail in Unnao.

The incident happened a day after the alleged rape victim tried to immolate herself near the Chief Minister’s residence, accusing BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides of gang raping her.

The girl’s father was in judicial custody after his arrest for a brawl with the MLA’s supporters last week. The daughter of the deceased has alleged that it is only the delinquent MLA who got her father killed since she was not willing to withdraw the complaint against him.

NHRC has observed that the allegations, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim family.

It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including action taken against the delinquent police officials, who refused to register an FIR.

The Commission also expects from the DGP, an explanation for not communicating the custodial death to the Commission within 24 hours.

All the reports, including health screening report of the deceased at the time of his admission in the jail and medical treatment provided by the jail authorities, are to be sent. They have been given four weeks to respond.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to look into the matter personally and ensure that the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment and humiliation by the opponents who appear to be resourceful persons of the locality. “He is also directed to monitor and expedite the magisterial inquiry which is underway,” says a NHRC statement.

It has been alleged that some miscreants forcefully entered into the house of Devender and thrashed him brutally in front of his family members on April 3. The family approached the Makhi police station to lodge an FIR against the younger brother of the BJP MLA and his aides.

It was mentioned in their complaint that the brother of the MLA led the group and asked his accomplices to attack the family. The FIR has been reportedly lodged but it, allegedly, does not mention the name of the brother of the BJP MLA.

On the other hand, the police booked Devender under various sections and arrested him.

It has been further alleged that police argued that the accused was a listed criminal.

After medical examination of Devender, he was sent to prison at 7.30 pm on April 4. In the evening, he complained of stomach ache and the next day he died in the hospital.

The daughter of the deceased, who has levelled allegation of rape against the MLA and his associates, has, reportedly, stated that since Unnao police had refused to act against the MLA, his brother and accomplices, they were forced to move the Court to get an FIR registered.