3,500 books to Punjab University, Manmohan Singh gifted

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, from his personal library, has donated 3,500 books to his alma mater Punjab University(PU) here, a university official said on Wednesday. Manmohan Singh announced his noble wish to donate the books to the university on Wednesday.

University authorities expressed that arrangements would soon be made to dispatch books and memorabilia, photographs and paintings from New Delhi to the university campus.

The books and other objects will be kept in the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan on the university campus.

Singh, also a noted economist, was a student of the university in the 1950s and later joined the Department of Economics here as a faculty member.

At the age of 32, continued lecturing in PU till the mid-1960s before moving to other international assignments. Later, he placed as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.