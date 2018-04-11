A day-long fast is a farce, Narendra Modi should apologies to youth: Congress pointed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that he, along with Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, would do a day-long fast on Thursday to protest the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament was a “farce”, and replied that, the Prime Minister should apologize to the young generation, instead. Dalits and other sections of the society, who were allegedly let down by his government. “The Congress, said it on Tuesday.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also said the BJP-led central government should be pay for the for the Parliament washout.

“This is a farce of a fast by the Modi government. The BJP should apologies to the nation and hold a fast for disrupting Parliament for over 250 hours. The Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a majority, functioned for only one percent of its time and the Rajya Sabha functioned for six percent of its time,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Surjewala also said in protest that the government had “disrespected” and “degenerated” the Parliament, by all means that the BJP should also apologies to the country for classifying the details and not reveal it on time of the Rafale deal and thereby, compromising on issues of national security.

The government responsible for the CBSE papers leak and the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Congress spokesperson said the prime minister should “hold a fast to apologies to the country for the 13 banking scams, where people like chhota Modi that is Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi ran away with over Rs 61,000 crore”.