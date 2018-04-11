Actress Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for wearing red transparent dress : See Pics

The Dabangg actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture in which she is wearing a transparent red dress and while many praised her for looking stunning and fabulous in the bold avatar, many trolled her left right and centre for wearing a ‘cheap’ dress and showing off her body. “Throwback to last July! #Repost @colstonjulian,” Sonakshi captioned the image. While many praised her and her stunning red dress, other users called her names and asked not to show off her body so shamelessly.

However, it is not the first time when a Bollywood actress is being trolled for her choice of clothes. Earlier, many actresses like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta, and Lisa Hayden among many others have been the victim of online trolling for posting pictures in their choice of clothes or poses. Many of them have even given a befitting reply to trolls and shut them like a boss! However, it’s high time that these trolls need to be taught a lesson as they are no one to decide what any woman is supposed to wear.

Also Read : Photo Gallery || Rare pics of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Sonakshi, who made her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Dabangg, was last seen in comedy film Welcome To NewYork. The 30-year-old actress will reportedly make a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Race 3’. She was applauded for her performance in suspense-thriller Ittefaq, which was released last year. If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi will be playing the love interest of Saqib Saleem in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.