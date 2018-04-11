Airtel introduces unlimited calling pack offer with 2GB daily data per day

Bharti Airtel has launched a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 249. This is the latest part Airtel’s list of best-selling unlimited packs or prepaid recharge plans, according to its website, airtel.in. The Rs. 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB or gigabytes of data per day.

Also Read : Samsung launches ‘J7 Duo’ with dual cameras in India

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

The other best-selling Airtel packs which offer unlimited data are for Rs. 349, Rs. 448 and Rs. 509.