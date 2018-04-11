Unbelievable benefits of drinking a glass hot water with Cardamom before sleeping

Cardamom is used as a mouth-freshener or spice at homes. It also used in tea. But apart from these Cardamom has a number of benefits. If you can drink hot water after consuming cardamon then you will get its wondrous effects. Lets about the benefits of cardamom with hot water.

All you have to do is to consume two cloves of cardamoms with a glass of hot water before sleeping in the night and soon these wondrous benefits will be visible to you.

Eradicating cough, cold, Asthma, piles and dysuria

Cardamom is very beneficial for health. Its benefits vary from eradicating cough, cold, Asthma, piles and dysuria. It makes heart strong by improving blood circulation. Also helps in keeping the mouth fresh by removing the foul smell.

Relief from Jaundice, acidity, stomach-ache

It is helpful in giving relief from Jaundice, acidity, stomach-ache, hiccups, kidney stones, pain in joints, etc.

Reduces belly fat

Consume two cloves of cardamom with a glass of hot water in the night. The potassium, magnesium, Vitamin B1, B6 and Vitamin C present in the cardamom melt the excessive fat. The fiber and calcium help in weight control.

Hairfall control

Consuming cardamom with hot water make the hair roots strong. It controls hair fall and retains the black color of the hair. Also improves dandruff protection.

Increases sperm count

If your sperm count is less then this remedy is for you.

keeps the heart strong

Improves the blood circulation and keeps the heart strong. It also improves digestion.