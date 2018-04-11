BJP to fast tomorrow; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the fast

The political parties and/ or leaders always observers a fast or a hunger strike to try and change the Center’s decision or in demand to hear their voice.

But have you never heard of a Prime Minister holding a fast?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on Thursday along with BJP members of Parliament (MPs) to protest the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

While observing fast, Narendra Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said on Tuesday.

Addressing the BJP MPs on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practicing divisive politics and said that MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.

The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that its members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

All BJP MPs will also observe fast on April 12 in their respective constituencies. Amit Shah will hold a ‘dharna’ (sit-in) in poll-bound Karnataka’s Hubli.

The party will also observe the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, a social reformer from the backward caste, on April 11 as Samta Divas (equality day).

On this day, Modi will address the MPs and interact with some of them, the sources said.

They also added that as directed by the Prime Minister, the BJP MPs will also organize events to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14.

The BJP and its top brass have been underlining the party’s commitment to the welfare of Dalits and works of the Modi government while highlighting Ambedkar’s legacy at a time when opposition parties have accused the ruling party of being anti-Dalit.

Is Modi’s fast a ‘farce’? Congress says so

The Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to observe a day-long fast on Thursday to protest the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament was a “farce”, adding that the PM should instead apologize to the youth, Dalits and other sections of the society, who were allegedly let down by his government.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also said the BJP-led central government should be blamed for the Parliament washout, despite enjoying an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha.

“This is a farce of a fast by the Modi government. The BJP should apologize to the nation and hold a fast for disrupting Parliament for over 250 hours. The Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a majority, functioned for only 1% of its time and the Rajya Sabha functioned for 6% of its time,” he told reporters.

Surjewala also alleged that the government had “disrespected” and “degenerated” Parliament.

Holding the government responsible for the CBSE papers leak and the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Congress spokesperson said the prime minister should “hold a fast to apologise to the country for the 13 banking scams, where people like Chhota Modi that is Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi ran away with over Rs 61,000 crore”.

He added that the BJP should also apologize to the country for not revealing the details of the Rafale deal and thereby, compromising on issues of national security.

The Congress’ reaction came after the BJP announced that the day-long fast on Thursday.