Meet the Bollywood actor who also known as second Ambani

This actor who is away from the Bollywood industry is now known as the second Ambani of India. Sunil Shetty, the superstar of his time, is considered a great action hero. There was a time when this legend was considered as Bollywood superstar.

Actor Sunil Shetty, who is known as Anna, is seen very little seen in Bollywood movies today, but you will be surprised to know that even without doing films, his earnings are more than all the legendary actors.

Well, he might not be the super hit actor today, but he is a successful businessman. Sunil Shetty has multiple businesses today.

Sunil has a production house named ‘Popcorn Entertainment’, films such as Khel, Bhagam Bhag, and Rakt are released under the banner of his production. He even owns Mischief the Dining Bar and Club H20.

Not only this Sunil has many gyms and many restaurants in Karnataka. Sunil is also a 50 percent shareholder in the saloon of Hakim Aalim. He has a restaurant in Udupi, Karnataka, which includes Punjabi cuisine in addition to fine South Indian dishes.

The credit for bringing business policy in Bollywood is given to Sunil Shetty today. Sunil earns more than 100 crores only from his successful businesses. Although he is not seen in films anymore, his success stories are still discussed in Bollywood.