These Bollywood actresses got brutally raped in real life

Generally, when any girl is raped by anyone she may not be in place to recover herself. Sometimes it happens that she may go into depression or kill herself. These are brave ladies which didn’t take it as their weakness and fought with the world and went to the top in their career.

Kalki Koechlin

She was sexually attacked when she was only 9 years old. She revealed it at a press conference organized by Actor Rahul Bose’s NGO.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Talked about it in the launching of Barkha Dutt’s book “This Unquiet Land”. She told she was sexually assaulted and hit by someone from the Bollywood industry only but she didn’t give the name.

Also Read: Woman ‘gangraped’ by four youths at a sugarcane field

Sofia Hayat

This actress herself revealed that she was sexually attacked when she was only 10 years old. She has appeared in film diary of butterfly in 2011.

Padma Lakshmi

She revealed that she was sexually attacked by her stepfather’s relative. It has happened when she was only 7. She told this in her book “Love, Loss and What We Are”.

Source: Entertaining Adda