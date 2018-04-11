Brain injury in your 20s increase the risk of developing Alzheimer risk

Sustaining a traumatic brain injury (TBT) in your 20s have the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s in your 50s by 60 percent, a review of nearly three million patients has revealed. Those men with traumatic brain injury higher chance of developing dementia, 30 percent vs. 19 percent, than women.

“Severe TBI is particularly frequent in young people, and it is concerning that the risk of dementia is particular high in relatively young persons who suffer TBI,” said Jakob Christensen, Associate Professor at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.

A single TBI characterized as “severe” increased the risk by 35 percent while a single “mild” TBI or concussion increased the risk by 17 percent, revealed the research.

“What surprised us was that even a single mild TBI was associated with a significantly higher risk of dementia,” added Jesse Fann, Professor at the University Of Washington School Of Medicine in Seattle, US.

While not every person who sustains a severe TBI will develop dementia, the findings might such people to alter their behaviors toward potential risk factors for dementia, such as limiting alcohol and tobacco use, engaging in regular exercise, preventing obesity and treating hypertension, diabetes and depression, the researchers said.