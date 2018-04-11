CWG 2018: India’s medals- who got them and for what?

So far India has got 23 medals. Let’s take a quick look at who all got them and at what sports.

Here is the list of winners.

Gold (12)

In the double trap women shooting, India’s Shreyasi Singh won gold.

Shooter Heena Sidhu won gold in 25m pistol event to give India its 11th gold medal in the Games.

The Indian mixed team badminton claimed gold for the first time in the Games’ history.

In the 10m men’s air pistol event, India’s Jitu Rai won gold. This is his second Commonwealth gold.

In the women’s table tennis event, the Indian team won its first ever Commonwealth gold medal.

In 10m women’s air pistol, Manu Bhaker won gold and added sixth gold for India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Punam Yadav became the third woman to win gold for India, coming out on top in the women’s 69 kg category at the CWG 2018.

Weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala became the fourth Indian to claim a gold medal in the men’s 85 kg category.

Weightlifter Satish Kumar Sivalingam won India’s third gold in the men’s 77kg category.

Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu landed India its second gold medal, winning the top spot in the women’s 53kg category.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was the first gold medal winner for India, on the opening day, in the women’s 48 kg category.

Indian men’s table tennis team wins gold beating Nigeria 3-0.

Silver (4)

Mehuli Ghosh won silver in the 10m women’s air rifle event.

In the 105 category weightlifting for men, Pradeep Singh won the silver.

In 10m women’s air pistol, Heena Sidhu won the silver and added second silver for India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter P. Gururaja opened India’s medal account on the first competition day, claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category.

Bronze (7)

Om Mitharval won bronze in the 50m men’s pistol event and in the 10m men’s air pistol event.

India’s Apurvi Chandela won bronze in the 10m women’s air rifle event.

One more medal for weightlifting, Vikas Thakur added a shade of bronze to Indian weightlifters’ golden run at the Commonwealth Games, claiming the third position in the 94kg category by equalling his personal best.

Ravi Kumar settles for bronze in men’s 10m air rifle event at 21st Commonwealth Games.

Teenager Deepak Lather from Haryana became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a Commonwealth Games medal, clinching a bronze in the men’s 69kg category.

Sachin Chaudhary did the country proud by bagging a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight category in para powerlifting of the XXI Commonwealth Games.