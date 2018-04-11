Driver stops car in the middle of Highway, see what happened next : Watch Video

A video gone viral shows how one driver’s silly mistake on a busy highway caused a terrifying domino effect. The clip shows the driver almost missing an exit and then trying to figure out a way to still take the turn. What happens as a result makes for a scary watch.

Posted on Shanghaiist on April 10, the video shows a white car suddenly halting in the middle of a busy highway. It’s clear the driver missed the exit. However, instead of continuing on, the driver stops the car to figure out a way to make the exit after all. Only this plan doesn’t quite go well for other vehicles on the road as the driver not only stops in the middle of the highway but also blocks two lanes.

While the car remains parked in the middle of the highway, an oncoming truck is forced to maneuver out of one lane so as not to hit the car. The truck narrowly avoids a collision but swerves too quickly and topples seconds after overtaking the white car.

Another lorry also notices the white car and tries to slow down to avoid crashing into the car. Only the lorry skids on the road as well.

Meanwhile, the driver of the white car, after causing all this chaos on the highway, is seen making that missed exit anyway.

