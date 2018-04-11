Dubai airport to introduce ‘Smart Tunnels’ to speed up immigration in 10 seconds

Dubai is all set to introduce ‘smart tunnels’ which will help travellers get through immigration in 15 seconds, without human intervention.

The new technology has been unveiled at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai pavilion at GITEX Technology Week.

The smart tunnel system uses iris recognition technology, and passengers will have to first stand in front of the tunnel, before walking through for facial recognition. They can exit the tunnel in a few seconds without the need for passport stamping or any other human intervention. The white tunnel includes a green-tinged digital floorboard that changes colour to red as a passenger walks through to finish the procedure.

Major Khalid Al Felasi, Assistant General Director of Smart Services in GDRFA-Dubai, said that that the Smart Tunnels, is the new future of passport control in Dubai.

Dubai Airports will have a smart tunnel to speed up the movement of passengers by the end of May, a top official said

