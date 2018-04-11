Fire broke out at the Viviana Mall in Maharashtra’s Thane, zero causalities

Fire at the Viviana Mall in Maharashtra’s Thane, caused destruction of materials the incident took place on Wednesday morning is said to have occurred due to a suspected short circuit in the storeroom of Cinepolis theater inside the mall. Zero causalities and at least 12 fire tenders were deployed to the spot to cease the spread fire further.

A spokesperson of Viviana Mall said that “the fire was quickly detected by the mall’s internal alarm system and the Thane fire brigade was informed about it”. The staff extinguished fire and other measures. The fire brigade which reached the spot also helped to stop emission the smoke and the situation get in control at 6.30 AM.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/11/users-also-responsible-for-the-crisis-not-only-facebook.html

Onset of the fire at Novaphene Speciality Ltd, in Boisar MIDC industrial area, was triggered when a boiler containing industrial solvent burst under high temperature and pressure. In February, a major fire broke out at a factory manufacturing LED bulbs in Akola district but no casualties were reported. The plant, owned by Ashlesha Power Control Pvt Ltd, suffered extensive damage. The fire site was around 250km from Nagpur.

Many incidents of fire break out had jolted Maharashtra in the past one year. The notable one is the Kamala Mills fire as it caused toll of 14 people including 13 guests and one staffer. The fire had allegedly begun from an illegal hookah counter at adjacent Mojo’s Bistro.