Foods You Should Never Reheat

A lot of us are in the habit of storing food and then reheating it at the time of consumption. But what if you were told that reheating certain foods actually make them toxic?

Here are some foods that you should never reheat.

Eggs

Eggs contain protein and it should be consumed fresh. Reheating a scrambled or boiled egg can make it toxic. It can be bad news for your tummy.

Potato

Potato should also be consumed fresh. Also, you need to refrigerate the leftover immediately as leaving it at room temperature can cause the growth of the microorganism. This can turn the vegetable toxic. Reheating this food will cause loss of nutrition.

Chicken

Like eggs, chicken is also rich in proteins. Eating the reheated chicken can lead to digestive issues. If you have cooked chicken stored in your fridge, use it in cold salad instead of reheating it. If you are reheating it, cook it thoroughly.

Mushroom

Mushroom is another vegetable that you should eat fresh. Reheating will deteriorate the proteins present in mushrooms and can negatively affect your digestive system.

Spinach

Loaded with iron, nitrate and other nutrients, spinach is should be eaten fresh. Reheating can cause the conversion of nitrates into nitrite. Nitrites can combine with amines to form carcinogenic compound. Avoid reheating spinach.

Although it is easy to reheat and eat, do not reheat these foods. Eat healthy to stay healthy.

