9-year-old girl rescued from mother’s continuous assault

A 9-year-old Asian girl who was repeatedly assaulted by her mother has been rescued by the Dubai Police. The girl’s school administration had contacted the police, saying her teacher was concerned about the obvious signs of violence on her body.

The police’s human rights department swung into action and rescued the girl. After investigations revealed that she had been subjected to violence, the police referred the girl to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

It emerged that the mother made the little girl do all household chores, including cleaning, washing clothes and preparing food, despite the family having a maid. The mother told the police she wanted to teach her child housework from an early age. She said the maid was tasked with looking after her other daughter, a two-year-old.

The mother used to assault the girl with a large wooden spoon for failure to do household chores. Police investigations revealed that the mother constantly assaulted the little girl, and her father didn’t do anything to stop her, despite being aware of it.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, director of the human rights department, said when the police checked on the girl, they found she was suffering from a psychological condition. According to the officer, the mother confessed to violently assaulting her child – both verbally and physically.

The Dubai Police have recorded 73 cases related to children in the first quarter of this year, a top police officer has said.