Hot & Sizzling Photo’s Of Actress Zareen Khan

Zarine Khan aka Zareen Khan is an Indian actress and model who appears in Indian films, mainly in the Hindi film industry, though has also appeared in Tamil and Punjabi films.

Zareen Khan made her screen debut with a leading role in the Anil Sharma’s period film Veer co-starring with Salman Khan for which she was nominated for the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Khan garnered recognition from her item number “Character Dheela” in Ready, which was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. Khan earned commercial success in Bollywood with Sajid Khan’s Housefull 2. The following year, Khan made her Tamil debut in the Tamil film Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, in which she did an item number in the song “Malgove”. She achieved further success for her leading role in the romantic thriller Jatt James Bond, a box-office success and followed it with a leading role in the highly successful Vishal Pandya’s film Hate Story 3.

