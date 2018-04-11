Jammu Kashmir encounter: army crosses fire with terrorists

The militants have attacked the Indian borders yet again, and the army has them cornered. Here are the details.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces in Kulgam district of South Kashmir during wee hours on Wednesday. As per reports, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the region. The firing is currently underway in Khudwani area of the district in Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces busted an old militant hideout in Rajouri’s Gadyogarea of Khawas in Jammu and Kashmir during a search operation. At least two AK-47 rifles and bullets along with a few magazines were recovered from the site. Both the state police and the Army launched a joint search operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the hideout.

READ ALSO: Pakistan breaks truce; heavy shelling in Jammu Kashmir

According to reports, there has been a surge of militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the past five years. It is being said that this trend picked up after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

Meanwhile, militant recruitment has been on the rise in the Valley despite police and Army’s joint efforts to neutralize the terrorists. As per the statistics, nearly 27 youth have joined militancy this year and the graph is only seeing an upward trend.

A J&K police official said that social media is to be blamed for youth partaking in militancy. He said that social media tends to glamourize such events and when large people hailed these terrorists as martyrs and attended their funeral, it bears a negative effect on the minds of the young people.