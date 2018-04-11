Kannada demanded ban on movies of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Among the issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over Cauvery water sharing, pro-Kannada groups have stated the ban on movies of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who recently footed in politics.

The necessity of ban on the movies of the superstars has been raised by Vatal Nagaraj, the leader of pro-Kannada outfit Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha. The call arrives just a few days after both the actors joined other members of the Tamil Nadu film industry, such as Vijay, Nassar and Dhanush, to protest the delay in the formation of the Cauvery Management Board, report said.

The Tamil actors had prepared for a day-long protest in Chennai, demanding immediate formation of Cauvery Management Board, as per the directions of the Supreme Court for distribution of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Rajinikanth tweeted that such protests would harm the country, even as he demanded that more stringent laws need to be brought in to punish those who indulge in violence against police personnel.