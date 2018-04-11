This is ‘Komal Chautala’ of Chak De! India after 11 years

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction today. He is a superstar. His almost every film goes for a hit. Do you remember his film Chak De! India that came in 2007?

It was a super hit film. All the characters of the film are fresh in our minds even today as they gave an excellent performance in their roles. One of them was Komal Chautala.

The role was played by Chitrashi Rawat. She is a hockey-player in a real life too. After 11 years of the movie released she has turned into a hot and sexy diva.

These days she is in news for her bold photoshoots.

Apart from Chak De India, Komal was also seen in the popular serial FIR as a daughter of Chandramukhi Chautala. She is not interested in doing films but likes to do modeling.

After this film, Chitrashi was seen in supporting roles in films like Luck, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Fashion etc.