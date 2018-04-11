Military plane crashes, More than 100 killed

An Algerian military plane with more than 100 army personnel on board crashed near an airbase outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday.

The plane came down near Boufarif airportshortly after taking off. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities on the number of dead, however, state radio reported over a 100 people had died in the crash.

The aircraft was an Ilyushin II-76, which is capable of carrying around 120 passengers, according to the source, who did not want to be named, news agency AFP reported.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

Hundreds of ambulances and dozens of fire trucks rushed to the scene.