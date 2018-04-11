Missing youth joins Hizbul Mujahideen, mother says ‘shoot him dead’

A missing youth from Assam is suspected to have joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir after a picture of him holding a rifle went viral in the social media. The picture prompted his mother to say the government should shoot him dead.

The youth in the picture is identified as Qamer Uzzaman. In the photo, Qamer, who hails from Jamunamukh in Nagaon district, is seen holding an automatic rifle.

A caption of the photo appeared to suggest that he is a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Org: Hizbul Mujahideen; Name: Qamer

Uzzaman; S/O Ibrahim Zaman; R/O: Assam India; Code: Dr

Hurairah; Qul: MA English,” the picture was captioned.

On seeing the picture, the mother confirmed that it was her son.

“Yes, he is my son Qamer. If he has joined the militant organisation, the government should shoot him dead as he is an enemy of the country. His body should be fed to animals. I don’t need such a son. Such a person should not be living,” she told reporters at her home.

The Assam Police said it had started a probe into the matter. Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said the Assam Police is in touch with its Jammu and Kashmir counterpart.

Special DGP Special Branch Pallav Bhattacharyya said it was difficult to confirm whether Qamer had joined the outfit and that the state police had taken up the matter with the J&K Police for a detailed investigation.

The mother claimed Qamer had left home, saying he was going to Kashmir to start a business and has maintained no contact with the family for the past 10 months.

Qamer’s wife and three-year old son were with him till he returned to drop them 10 months ago at Jamunamukh where he was constructing a house, his brother Mufidul said.