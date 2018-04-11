Narendra Modi’s one day fast is a ‘cheap trick’ , says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to go on one-day fast on April 12 as ‘cheap tricks’.

The PM, BJP president Amit Shah and BJP MPs are to observe a fast against the opposition parties for not allowing Parliament to function in the budget session.

“It is the government alone which is responsible for the house not having functioned. They have a majority and show have allowed a no-confidence motion. Those parties which protested and went into the well of the house should have been suspended,” Owaisi said. He said if the no-confidence was taken up, the failures of the government would have been exposed.

Owaisi said that instead of the fast, the Prime Minister should have done it for different reasons atoning for the failure of his of government. “Where was his sense of duty when farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra, a state ruled by the BJP? There are atrocities against dalits in UP, where the BJP rules. Promises of two crore jobs were made but not fulfilled,” he said.