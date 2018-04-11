Not Salman nor Vivek Oberoi, he was Aish’s first love

The only answer for debates of the most beautiful actress in Bollywood it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who comes to our mind first. The beauty and grace she carries make her the most beautiful actress of Bollywood.

Even after becoming a mother she is still the favorite for everyone in the industry. She acted in a latest movie named ‘Ae Dil HeMushkil’.

Aishwarya has been in news not just for her beauty but for her linkups which she had before getting hitched to Abhishek Bachchan. The most talked about and the controversial relationship of Aishwarya was with Salman Khan.

Also Read: Meet the Bollywood actor who also known as second Ambani

But before Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi do you know who was the one whom Aishwarya dated. Here is the answer to that question:

Before entering Bollywood, Aishwarya was a well-known name in the modelling industry. When she was into Modeling she was dating model Rajiv Mulchandani.

They both were very close to each other and Aishwarya was head over heels in love with Rajiv. However, the relationship couldn’t last for long. If reports are to be believed, Aishwarya didn’t want to bring her love in between her career. She only wanted to focus on her Bollywood career.

There were also reports that actress Manisha Koirala claimed that Rajiv actually likes her. Now Aishwarya Rai is living a happy life with Abhishek Bachchan and she is the mother of a cute daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.