Photo Gallery || Rare pics of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra’s latest sizziling photo gallery

Parineeti Chopra is an Indian actress and singer who appears in Hindi films. Chopra initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking, but after obtaining a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School she returned to India during the 2009 economic recession and joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant. Later, she signed a deal with the company as an actress.

Chopra made her acting debut with an acclaimed performance in the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and a Best Supporting Actress nomination. She followed it by garnering widespread critical acclaim for her starring roles in the box office hits— Ishaqzaade (2012), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). The first of these won her the National Film Award – Special Mention while the first two of these earned her two nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. After a three-year hiatus from full-time acting, she starred in the blockbuster comedy Golmaal Again (2017), one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

parineeti chopra photos

 

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra fashion, parineeti chopra avaro figlio, avaro figlio, HT Most Stylish awards, fashion, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

Also Read : Bollywood actresses who rocked in bikini look – Photo Gallery

 

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra song, parineeti chopra maana ke hum yaar nahi, parineeti chopra meri pyari bindu, alia bhatt, ayushmann khurrana, kunal kemmu, indian express news, entertainment news

 

parineeti chopra australia, parineeti chopra australia photos, parineeti chopra tourism australia brand ambassador, friend of australia parineeti chopra

 

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra fashion, parineeti chopra latest photos, celeb fahsion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

 

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra actor, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Grazia magazine cover, Parineeti Chopra Alibaug photoshoot

 

Parineeti Chopra in Zoraya ethnic suit

parineeti

parineeti

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Baby, Saif Ali Khan, Saifeena, Kareena Kapoor Baby Name, Kareena Saif Baby name, Saif kareena baby saifeena, Kasai, Entertainment, indian express, indian express news

 

Parineeti Chopra in a cute LBD. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR