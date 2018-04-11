See the guest list of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding

Wedding bells are around the corner for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as recent reports say that the couple is all set to get married in May in Mumbai, and have invited several friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry.

Sonam, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, is reported to have been dating Anand since 2016 and obviously, refrained from confirming reports because she doesn’t like discussing her personal life.

Apart from Sonam’s cousins, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, her best friend Jacqueline Fernandez and co-stars of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding – Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor Khan will attend her wedding. Sonam invited her alleged ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as well. Sonam and Ranbir are childhood friends and made their debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007 two years before which they also assisted the filmmaker on Black, featuring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. While filming Saawariya and promoting it subsequently, Ranbir and Sonam are reported to have dated for a while. After separating from Sonam, Ranbir dated Deepika for around three years and broke up with her after that.

Sonam has also invited Deepika and her boyfriend Ranveer Singh to her grand wedding. Sonam has kept it pretty cordial with Deepika and also appeared with her on Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are also on Sonam and Anand’s guest list apart from Salman Khan – Sonam’s co-star of her 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

