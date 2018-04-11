Sri Reddy claims Rana Daggubati’s brother sexually used her, leaked images

Telugu actress Sri Reddy who stripped herself in front of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA)’s office in Hyderabad on Saturday has claimed that Rana Daggubati’s brother and producer Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati has sexually exploited her. In an interview with News 18, Reddy said:

“Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only.”

“He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex.”

While speaking to Telugu channel, Reddy concluded: “I have shown proof that I have not revealed on any TV channel. See this photo, which clearly shows him kissing my face. Let all Dalit and women associations come forward, fight and help me get justice.”