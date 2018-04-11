SRK and Dhoni’s daughter winning hearts with these cute photos

On Tuesday, there was an IPL match between Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. It was a nail-biting competition between the two teams.

But looks like Shah Rukh made a new friend while cheering for his team from the stands. Yes, the actor was spotted having a lot of fun with Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva and pictures of them making adorable faces together have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the pictures that have surfaced online, SRK poses cutely with Ziva and it will surely make your day. The two were in their elements making a smiley face towards the camera.