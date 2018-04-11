Syria targeted U.S missiles will be destroyed: Russian ambassador

Any US missiles fired at Syria would be destroyed immediately and the launch sites targeted, Russian ambassador to Lebanon has said.

Alexander Zasypkin, in the comments broadcast on Tuesday evening, said he was looking to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian chief of staff.

“If there is a strike by the Americans then … the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” he stated.