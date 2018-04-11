The last half-an-breakfast recipe; a sweet and simple breakfast recipe

Well, this is the last recipe in the ‘half-an-hour breakfast’ session. So, here is a simple and sweet breakfast recipe to finish off this joyous ride.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

CANADIAN BACON WITH APPLES

No one can resist Canadian bacon and apples coated with a brown sugar glaze.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 large unpeeled red apple

1 large unpeeled green apple

1 pound sliced Jones Canadian Bacon

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet, mix brown sugar, lemon juice, and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Cut each apple into 16 wedges; add to brown sugar mixture. Cook over medium heat until apples are tender, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove apples to a platter with a slotted spoon; keep warm.

Add bacon to skillet; cook over medium heat, turning once, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to platter. Pour remaining brown sugar mixture over apples and bacon.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 serving: 199 calories, 4g fat (1g saturated fat), 28mg cholesterol, 744mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate (27g sugars, 2g fiber), 12g protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.